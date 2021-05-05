OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Financial Review

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) and Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) are both large-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Ferrovial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OMV Aktiengesellschaft -1.64% 4.61% 1.83% Ferrovial N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Ferrovial shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ferrovial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Ferrovial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OMV Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A Ferrovial 0 1 6 0 2.86

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares OMV Aktiengesellschaft and Ferrovial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OMV Aktiengesellschaft $26.28 billion 0.65 $1.96 billion $5.57 9.33 Ferrovial $6.78 billion 3.15 -$529.09 million N/A N/A

OMV Aktiengesellschaft has higher revenue and earnings than Ferrovial.

Summary

OMV Aktiengesellschaft beats Ferrovial on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific. It has proven reserves of 1.33 billion barrels of oil equivalent; and proven and probable reserves of 2.37 billion barrels of oil equivalent. The Downstream segment refines and markets crude, petrochemicals, and other feedstock to commercial and private customers. This segment operates refineries in Schwechat, Austria; Burghausen, Germany; and Petrobrazi, Romania with an annual capacity of 17.8 million metric tons, as well as operates a retail network of approximately 2,100 filling stations. It is also involved in the gas transportation, as well as gas supply, marketing, and trading businesses. This segment operates gas storage facilities with a capacity of 30 TWh; an approximately 900 km long high-pressure natural gas pipeline network; and a gas-fired power plant in Romania, as well as provides base chemicals, polyolefins, and fertilizers. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

About Ferrovial

Ferrovial, S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an infrastructure and mobility operator in the United States, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company engages in the design and construction of various public and private works; and development, finance, and operation of toll roads. Its construction activities include highways, tunnels, railways, bridges and viaducts, airports, intelligent toll systems, energy restoration, aqueducts, water treatment plants, port infrastructures, desalination plants, digesters, thermal drying plants, chimneys and silos, oil facilities, and other construction, as well as operation and maintenance services of urban and industrial waste water treatment plants, and water treatment and desalination plants. The company also develops, manufactures, and markets asphalt and bitumen products; develops, finances, and operates airports; provides integrated solutions for the development and management of electrical transmission networks; and sells real estate properties, including flats, retail units, and garages. In addition, it provides construction management services; mobility services, including ZITY, an electric carsharing service application; and Wondo, which offers mobility in cities through Moovit application. The company was founded in 1952 and is based in Madrid, Spain.

