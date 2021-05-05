ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ON Semiconductor in a research report issued on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America raised ON Semiconductor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised ON Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.61.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a PEG ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. ON Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $13.48 and a 12 month high of $44.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 22.3% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP purchased a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth about $295,803,000. Robecosam AG lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 7,530,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $246,480,000 after buying an additional 931,020 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,256,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $204,791,000 after buying an additional 290,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,577,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $182,536,000 after buying an additional 1,333,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total value of $39,260.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,924 shares in the company, valued at $5,257,856.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

