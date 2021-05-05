ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target Raised to $32.00

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) had its price objective hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised ON Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded ON Semiconductor from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ON Semiconductor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.61.

Shares of NASDAQ ON opened at $37.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $15.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.19. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $44.59.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, VP Paul E. Rolls sold 29,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.58, for a total value of $1,245,933.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Emmanuel T. Hernandez sold 74,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $2,798,245.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,903,583.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,413 shares of company stock worth $4,464,308. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group (PSG), Advanced Solutions Group (ASG), and Intelligent Sensing Group (ISG). The PSG segment offers analog, discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage regulation functions.

