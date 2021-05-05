ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ONE Gas were worth $4,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of OGS. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the fourth quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,646 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on OGS shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONE Gas from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $79.00) on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. ONE Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

Shares of NYSE OGS opened at $79.78 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.28. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.51 and a 52-week high of $86.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.31.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.02). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $625.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

ONE Gas Profile

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It provides natural gas distribution services to 2.2 million customers in three states. The company serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

