ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Hits New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $50.00 to $51.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock. ONEOK traded as high as $53.95 and last traded at $53.88, with a volume of 41167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.58.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on ONEOK from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price objective on ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on ONEOK from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. FMR LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 26.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 229,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,051,000 after acquiring an additional 48,432 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 48.1% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 37.8% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in ONEOK by 7.7% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 78,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 5,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.24.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. ONEOK had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 7.24%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

ONEOK Company Profile (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

