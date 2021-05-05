OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

OneSpan (NASDAQ:OSPN) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $50.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.10 million. OneSpan had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. OneSpan updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

NASDAQ:OSPN opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 628.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.66. OneSpan has a fifty-two week low of $16.17 and a fifty-two week high of $33.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.51.

In other OneSpan news, major shareholder T Kendall Hunt acquired 263,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.07 per share, with a total value of $6,603,438.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,638,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,228,677.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on OSPN. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of OneSpan in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of OneSpan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneSpan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, security, and business productivity worldwide. The company offers Trusted Identity Platform, a cloud-based platform to secure users, devices, and transactions across the digital journey; Intelligent Adaptive Authentication, a cloud-based solution that enables banks and other financial institutions to secure users, devices, and transactions; and Risk Analytics, a comprehensive anti-fraud solution.

