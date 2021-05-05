Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Receives $72.20 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.20.

ONTO has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TheStreet raised Onto Innovation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $64.45. 6,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 385,153. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -337.11 and a beta of 1.28. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $28.08 and a twelve month high of $72.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.13.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Onto Innovation had a positive return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. Analysts forecast that Onto Innovation will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Onto Innovation news, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 32,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $2,321,245.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 224,459 shares in the company, valued at $15,938,833.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 234,790 shares of company stock valued at $14,690,802 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Onto Innovation during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Onto Innovation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, or factory-wide suites.

