Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,863 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 168,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF makes up about 12.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.60% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $11,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XHB. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $77.22. 95,881 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,107,352. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.64. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $77.47.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

