Opal Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Opal Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,221 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 0.9% of Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth about $5,497,219,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,712,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Tesla by 1,377.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,085,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $766,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012,360 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TSLA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “sell” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. New Street Research upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $6.00 on Wednesday, hitting $679.60. 406,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,605,645. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $687.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $654.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,352.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $152.22 and a one year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total value of $3,231,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total transaction of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

