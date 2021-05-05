Opium Market Cap Reaches $24.06 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 5th. Opium has a market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $100.62 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.78 or 0.00010436 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Opium has traded down 15.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00068092 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $150.43 or 0.00271473 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $654.32 or 0.01180815 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.76 or 0.00033853 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.56 or 0.00740916 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.03 or 1.00229457 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Opium’s launch date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

