OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost Buys 25,000 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.94 per share, with a total value of $98,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,091,666.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Phillip Md Et Al Frost also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 5th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 300,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.91 per share, with a total value of $1,173,000.00.

On Friday, February 19th, Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 500,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.77 per share, with a total value of $2,385,000.00.

OPK stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.03. The company had a trading volume of 62,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,822,778. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.44. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 9.79% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its holdings in OPKO Health by 120.0% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 55,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $618,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in OPKO Health in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 119.0% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 166,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 90,700 shares during the last quarter. 28.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About OPKO Health

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

