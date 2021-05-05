Oportun Financial (OPRT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Oportun Financial to post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $140.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.60 million. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 4.98% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. On average, analysts expect Oportun Financial to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Oportun Financial stock opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.29 million, a PE ratio of -16.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.09. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $5.52 and a 52-week high of $22.90.

In other news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.75, for a total transaction of $49,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,834,895.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OPRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.80.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

