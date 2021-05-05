Oppenheimer Initiates Coverage on Compass (NYSE:COMP)

Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Compass (NYSE:COMP) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.96% from the stock’s previous close.

COMP has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on Compass in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Compass in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Compass in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Compass in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of Compass stock opened at $17.61 on Monday. Compass has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $22.11.

In other news, major shareholder Excaliber (Cayman) Ltd Svf purchased 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $72,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Robert L. Reffkin acquired 411,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,399,998.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 421,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,580,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Urban Compass, Inc, doing business as Compass, operates as a real estate brokerage company. It also offers an online platform and application to buy, rent, and sell real estate properties. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

