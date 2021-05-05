Oppenheimer Raises MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Price Target to $533.00

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $493.00 to $533.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group raised shares of MSCI from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $452.00 to $463.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $499.43.

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $482.50 on Tuesday. MSCI has a twelve month low of $299.09 and a twelve month high of $495.16. The stock has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.12 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $448.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.94.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 226.94% and a net margin of 34.28%. The firm had revenue of $478.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that MSCI will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

In other MSCI news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total transaction of $1,051,300.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,644,271.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Motco acquired a new position in MSCI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MSCI during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

