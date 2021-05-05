Oppenheimer Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $6.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective points to a potential upside of 249.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

Shares of Agile Therapeutics stock opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. Agile Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.66 and a twelve month high of $3.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.65.

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Agile Therapeutics will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dennis Reilly bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $102,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,306 shares in the company, valued at $320,427.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $147,573. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Agile Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Agile Therapeutics by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 7,517 shares in the last quarter. 44.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Agile Therapeutics

Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other transdermal contraceptive products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and AG890, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.

