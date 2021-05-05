Oppenheimer Weighs in on Six Flags Entertainment Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) – Analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will earn ($0.49) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.45). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $82.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.03 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their target price on Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Six Flags Entertainment from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.42.

Shares of SIX opened at $44.29 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $47.68 and a 200 day moving average of $37.64. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $16.06 and a fifty-two week high of $51.75. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.75 and a beta of 2.45.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,427,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 2,302.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 895,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,550,000 after purchasing an additional 858,607 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,240,000. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,847,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,647,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total value of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares in the company, valued at $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

