Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Down 3.6%

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,107,000.

Opthea Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPT)

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Opthea Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opthea and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit