Opthea (NASDAQ:OPT) Trading Down 3.6%

Opthea Limited (NASDAQ:OPT)’s share price dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $8.90 and last traded at $8.90. Approximately 289 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 11,195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.23.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.48.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPT. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $168,000. Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $284,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $932,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,100,000. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Opthea during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,107,000.

Opthea Limited, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies primarily for eye disease in Australia. The company's development activities are based on the intellectual property portfolio covering Vascular Endothelial Growth Factors (VEGF) VEGF-C, VEGF-D, and VEGF Receptor-3 for the treatment of diseases associated with blood and lymphatic vessel growth, as well as vascular leakage.

