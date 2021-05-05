OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,952. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Earnings History and Estimates for OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit