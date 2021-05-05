OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $80 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $83.50 million.

Shares of OPTN traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $3.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 459,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 418,952. OptiNose has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Get OptiNose alerts:

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $16.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.25 million. OptiNose had a negative net margin of 230.14% and a negative return on equity of 294.64%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that OptiNose will post -2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other OptiNose news, CEO Peter K. Miller sold 9,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total value of $38,004.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 624,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,447,749.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,690 shares of company stock worth $81,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

About OptiNose

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase 3b clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

Read More: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for OptiNose Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OptiNose and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.