OptionRoom (ROOM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $14.99 Million

OptionRoom (CURRENCY:ROOM) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 5th. One OptionRoom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.23 or 0.00002223 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OptionRoom has a market capitalization of $14.99 million and approximately $685,537.00 worth of OptionRoom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OptionRoom has traded down 14.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001808 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.93 or 0.00068588 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $149.78 or 0.00270853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $650.35 or 0.01176093 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.67 or 0.00033760 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $412.52 or 0.00746000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,330.84 or 1.00059979 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About OptionRoom

OptionRoom's official Twitter account is @option_room

Buying and Selling OptionRoom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OptionRoom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OptionRoom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OptionRoom using one of the exchanges listed above.

