Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of OGEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 1,193,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,805. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.64.
About Oragenics
