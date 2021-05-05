Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Oragenics (NYSEAMERICAN:OGEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of OGEN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.71. 1,193,695 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,344,805. Oragenics has a 52-week low of $0.38 and a 52-week high of $2.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.49. The firm has a market cap of $77.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.64.

Get Oragenics alerts:

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc develops antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate under development is OG716, an antibiotic for the treatment of Clostridium difficile. The company also engages in the development and commercialization of Terra CoV-2, a vaccine product candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.