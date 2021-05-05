Oraichain Token (ORAI) Price Tops $32.73 on Major Exchanges

Oraichain Token (CURRENCY:ORAI) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 5th. In the last seven days, Oraichain Token has traded up 19.1% against the dollar. One Oraichain Token coin can now be purchased for about $32.73 or 0.00057070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oraichain Token has a total market cap of $32.71 million and approximately $2.80 million worth of Oraichain Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.30 or 0.00085959 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.94 or 0.00019080 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.68 or 0.00067446 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $480.66 or 0.00838042 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.29 or 0.00101636 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,417.71 or 0.09445846 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About Oraichain Token

Oraichain Token (ORAI) is a coin. Oraichain Token’s total supply is 22,779,270 coins and its circulating supply is 999,274 coins. Oraichain Token’s official message board is medium.com/oraichain . The official website for Oraichain Token is orai.io . Oraichain Token’s official Twitter account is @oraichain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oraichain (orai.io) is a data oracle platform that aggregates and connects Artificial Intelligence APIs to smart contracts and regular applications. “

Oraichain Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oraichain Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oraichain Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oraichain Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

