Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) Releases Earnings Results

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OCBI) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ OCBI traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.25. 300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,789. Orange County Bancorp has a twelve month low of $22.00 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.81.

OCBI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orange County Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Orange County Bancorp in a report on Friday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Orange County Bancorp, Inc, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, small businesses, and local municipal governments. It accepts checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, custodial accounts, certificates of deposit, and remote deposits. The company also offers personal and business, and home equity loans; power lines of credit; and fixed rate, jumbo, and residential mortgages, as well as letters of credit.

