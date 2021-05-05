Orbia Advance (OTCMKTS:MXCHY) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.45

Orbia Advance Co., S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:MXCHY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.45 and last traded at $5.45, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.45.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MXCHY. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Orbia Advance in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orbia Advance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Orbia Advance Corporation, SAB. de C.V. provides products and solutions for precision agriculture, building and infrastructure, fluor, polymer solutions, and data communications sectors worldwide. The company focuses on ensuring food security, reducing water scarcity, reinventing the future of cities and homes, connecting communities to data infrastructure, and expanding access to health and wellness with advanced materials.

