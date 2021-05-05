Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in BJ’s Restaurants were worth $529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,734 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,544,000 after acquiring an additional 315,211 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 554.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 258,329 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $9,943,000 after buying an additional 218,829 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after purchasing an additional 131,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 440,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,954,000 after acquiring an additional 105,001 shares during the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock opened at $60.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.58 and a 12 month high of $63.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -53.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.52. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $223.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $36.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.45.

In other BJ’s Restaurants news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lea Anne Ottinger sold 1,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $82,069.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,554 shares of company stock worth $3,288,875 over the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of December 29, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Story: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BJRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI).

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.