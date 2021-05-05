Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Grows Position in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viad were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Viad by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,425 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the fourth quarter worth $911,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Viad during the fourth quarter worth $16,326,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Viad by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 88.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

Viad stock opened at $42.18 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.76 million, a P/E ratio of -4.44 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. Viad Corp. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $46.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.49.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The business services provider reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $27.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.90 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 18.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.87%. Sell-side analysts predict that Viad Corp. will post -6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,471,645.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Andrew B. Benett purchased 1,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.91 per share, with a total value of $50,799.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 19,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,086.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Viad

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

