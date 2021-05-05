Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $488,000 Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RL. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,486 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $465,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,909 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

In other news, CFO Jane Nielsen sold 10,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.69, for a total transaction of $1,356,961.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,202.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 3,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $395,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,904,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,924,022 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.00.

Shares of Ralph Lauren stock opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of -108.33, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.22. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $62.37 and a 1-year high of $137.12.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.