Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Increases Stock Holdings in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. (NYSE:ALEX) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Alexander & Baldwin were worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,396 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Alexander & Baldwin by 78.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 9,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Alexander & Baldwin in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. 82.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alexander & Baldwin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of Alexander & Baldwin stock opened at $18.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.45 and a 1 year high of $19.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.42. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 933.50 and a beta of 1.40.

Alexander & Baldwin (NYSE:ALEX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.12. Alexander & Baldwin had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.85%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alexander & Baldwin, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 25th. This is a positive change from Alexander & Baldwin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

About Alexander & Baldwin

Alexander & Baldwin, Inc ("A&B") is Hawai'i's premier commercial real estate company and the largest owner of grocery-anchored, neighborhood shopping centers in the state. A&B owns, operates and manages approximately 3.9 million square feet of commercial space in Hawai'i, including 22 retail centers, ten industrial assets and four office properties, as well as 154 acres of ground leases.

