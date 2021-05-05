Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ePlus were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ePlus by 4.8% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,257 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in ePlus during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its stake in ePlus by 2.8% in the first quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 132,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,621 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of ePlus by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 97,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,715,000 after acquiring an additional 22,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $227,000. Institutional investors own 92.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Also, CEO Mark P. Marron sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.41, for a total value of $621,312.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,678,135.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,346,913. Company insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $100.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.09. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $61.98 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 1.30.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $427.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.38 million. ePlus had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.64 EPS. Analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About ePlus

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

