Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,820 Shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,600 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DCOM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,656,208 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $73,428,000 after purchasing an additional 182,880 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 986,294 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $15,554,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 232,531 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after buying an additional 26,642 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 188,774 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,951,000. 71.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, insider Basswood Capital Management, L bought 45,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.89 per share, with a total value of $1,212,335.65. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.02 per share, with a total value of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 68,723 shares of company stock worth $1,847,252. Company insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on DCOM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Dime Community Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

DCOM stock opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $34.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.95 and its 200 day moving average is $22.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.12.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 17.14%. Research analysts predict that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

Dime Community Bancshares Company Profile

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

See Also: Systematic Risk and Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.