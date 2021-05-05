Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 7,648 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 42.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPC. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. 92.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EPC opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. Edgewell Personal Care Co has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $41.72.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.88 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care Co will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EPC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Edgewell Personal Care has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.33.

Edgewell Personal Care Company Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

