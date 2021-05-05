OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) Receives Outperform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James reissued their outperform rating on shares of OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a C$5.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on OrganiGram from C$3.48 to C$3.57 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Haywood Securities decreased their price target on OrganiGram from C$4.75 to C$3.50 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. ATB Capital cut their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.20 to C$3.75 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on OrganiGram from C$2.00 to C$3.50 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered OrganiGram from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$5.00 to C$3.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$3.78.

OrganiGram stock opened at C$3.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.71, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 6.66. OrganiGram has a 52 week low of C$1.35 and a 52 week high of C$8.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$936.45 million and a P/E ratio of -2.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$3.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.85.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04) by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$14.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$19.79 million. On average, research analysts forecast that OrganiGram will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

