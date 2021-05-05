Orion Engineered Carbons (OEC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 38.90%. The company had revenue of $315.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.42 million. On average, analysts expect Orion Engineered Carbons to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:OEC opened at $21.10 on Wednesday. Orion Engineered Carbons has a twelve month low of $6.55 and a twelve month high of $21.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.76.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

Orion Engineered Carbons Company Profile

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

