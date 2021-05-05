OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $94 million-$98 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $95 million.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OrthoPediatrics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. OrthoPediatrics presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $56.88.

NASDAQ:KIDS traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $56.34. 221,461 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,889. OrthoPediatrics has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $60.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -39.12 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.46). OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 11.57% and a negative net margin of 34.26%. The business had revenue of $18.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.70 million. As a group, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David R. Pelizzon bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $172,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,900 shares in the company, valued at $971,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bernie B. Berry III sold 699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $39,843.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,481 shares in the company, valued at $1,851,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,233,570. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

