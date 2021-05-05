Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 6.350-6.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.830. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.75 billion-$7.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.24 billion.

Shares of NYSE:OSK traded up $2.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.13. The stock had a trading volume of 314,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,573. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $120.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.30. Oshkosh has a 1 year low of $55.33 and a 1 year high of $130.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.63.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oshkosh will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.72%.

A number of brokerages have commented on OSK. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Oshkosh from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Oshkosh from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $138.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $148.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.80.

In other news, SVP Anupam Khare sold 3,866 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total value of $498,211.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,930.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP R Scott Grennier sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.08, for a total transaction of $508,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,840 shares in the company, valued at $996,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,316 shares of company stock valued at $4,381,703. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

