Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.06), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.23 million. Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 1.46% and a negative return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:OUT traded down $1.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.60. The company had a trading volume of 49,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,024. Outfront Media has a fifty-two week low of $11.02 and a fifty-two week high of $24.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -130.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Outfront Media from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.14.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

