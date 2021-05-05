Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

