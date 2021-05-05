Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on May 5th, 2021

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $92 million-$97 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.56 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outset Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Outset Medical has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Outset Medical stock traded down $0.64 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,543. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 10.77 and a current ratio of 11.13. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $42.50 and a 12 month high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $17.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 million. Research analysts expect that Outset Medical will post -9.61 EPS for the current year.

In other Outset Medical news, CEO Leslie Trigg sold 57,500 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.39, for a total transaction of $3,184,925.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,200,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Warburg Pincus Llc sold 3,890,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.83, for a total value of $197,765,450.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 4,041,361 shares of company stock valued at $206,072,282.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Recommended Story: Ex-Dividend

Earnings History and Estimates for Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM)

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit