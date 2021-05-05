PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAE Incorporated provides agile and steadfast solutions to the U.S. government and its allies. PAE Incorporated, formerly known as Gores Holdings III Inc., is headquartered is in Falls Church, Virginia. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.50 price objective on shares of PAE in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PAE from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.10.

PAE opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $833.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.00 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.01. PAE has a twelve month low of $7.51 and a twelve month high of $11.58.

PAE (NASDAQ:PAE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $787.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $711.66 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PAE will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in PAE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $611,000. Finally, Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its position in PAE by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 642,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,899,000 after purchasing an additional 62,616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

PAE Incorporated provides operational solutions and outsourced services for the United States government, other allied governments, international organizations, and companies. The company operates through two segments, Global Mission Services and National Security Solutions. The Global Mission Services segment engages in logistics and stability operations, including lifecycle logistics operations, humanitarian, and stability operations; infrastructure management, such as mission operations support, space development and operations, and test and training ranges; and force readiness comprising the maintenance and repair of military and civilian vehicle fleets and aircraft.

