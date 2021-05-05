PAID Network Hits Market Cap of $134.36 Million (PAID)

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 5th. One PAID Network coin can now be purchased for about $2.12 or 0.00003697 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAID Network has a market cap of $134.36 million and approximately $6.11 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, PAID Network has traded down 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PAID Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00070608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.54 or 0.00266186 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $661.29 or 0.01153985 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.32 or 0.00031964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $429.07 or 0.00748744 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57,088.34 or 0.99622215 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PAID Network Coin Profile

PAID Network was first traded on January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 63,419,726 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAID Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAID Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAID Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.