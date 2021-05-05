Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Sells $247,390.00 in Stock

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.49, for a total transaction of $247,390.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,236,249 shares in the company, valued at $50,293,240.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,077,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,896,016. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.90. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.90 and a 52 week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $322.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 5.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 140.0% during the fourth quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Winfield Associates Inc. lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 42,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 10.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.89.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

