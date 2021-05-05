Pantos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $156,502.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 5th. One Pantos coin can currently be purchased for about $0.30 or 0.00000536 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pantos has a total market cap of $8.41 million and approximately $156,502.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pantos has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.14 or 0.00068833 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.37 or 0.00262701 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $655.33 or 0.01152551 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00031689 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $413.58 or 0.00727365 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,694.55 or 0.99710003 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,613,287 coins. Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pantos is medium.com/pantos . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

