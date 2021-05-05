Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,209 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,674,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Netflix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,137,804 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,400,355,000 after buying an additional 25,659 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,121,618 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,391,603,000 after purchasing an additional 710,474 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in Netflix by 66,498.4% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,511,629 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500,350 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Netflix by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 4,945,690 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $2,674,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,455,494,000. 79.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $501.87. 104,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,906,440. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.60 and its 200 day moving average is $519.55. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $397.86 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.53 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.77. Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The firm had revenue of $7.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $634.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Netflix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $590.90.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.93, for a total value of $534,657.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 3,578 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.16, for a total transaction of $1,979,206.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.