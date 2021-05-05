Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,257 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up about 1.3% of Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $5,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Savior LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.9% during the first quarter. Savior LLC now owns 209 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 487 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,834 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $958,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,509 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

NVDA traded up $10.19 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $584.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 197,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,277,729. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $291.29 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The stock has a market cap of $363.62 billion, a PE ratio of 96.23, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $570.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $545.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In other news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,896,355.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 6,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.58, for a total transaction of $3,397,364.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,469,893.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,804 shares of company stock worth $13,207,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NVDA. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $611.84.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

