Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 5.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,695 shares of the casino operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LVS. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 518 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 52.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 580 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 63.8% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 606 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $55.20 to $53.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Las Vegas Sands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.37.

Shares of NYSE:LVS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.04. 158,499 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,339,635. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 52 week low of $42.43 and a 52 week high of $66.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.52. The company has a market cap of $45.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Las Vegas Sands had a negative net margin of 12.67% and a negative return on equity of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

