Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 182.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,755 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 13,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 15,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $74.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 33,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,141. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $75.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.93.

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Featured Article: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.