Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 110.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,092 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Square by 33,045.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,594,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,870,539,000 after purchasing an additional 8,568,716 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $597,618,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Square by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,482,612 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $540,316,000 after buying an additional 112,857 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 231.5% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,646,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $358,300,000 after buying an additional 1,149,672 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Square by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,448,537 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $328,890,000 after acquiring an additional 54,332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.70, for a total value of $49,540,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 202,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,204,579.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,838 shares of Square stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.02, for a total value of $1,185,406.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 158,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,845,470.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,260,160 shares of company stock worth $302,697,108. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Square from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $255.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Square from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Square from $200.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Square from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Square currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.64.

NYSE SQ traded up $3.74 on Wednesday, hitting $234.93. 166,088 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,505,050. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 374.01, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $240.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.16. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.21 and a fifty-two week high of $283.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Square’s quarterly revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

