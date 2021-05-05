Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC Sells 2,050 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,482 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 2,050 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 688 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,406 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,260 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 13,658 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 9.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UBER traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.78. 1,117,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,035,049. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $94.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.87 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.89 and a 200-day moving average of $52.61.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.12% and a negative return on equity of 43.27%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.64) EPS. Uber Technologies’s revenue was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 20,756 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total value of $1,247,850.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 147,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,880,265.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UBER. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Sunday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.58.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

