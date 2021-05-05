Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 1,191 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,677 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NCLH. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. ADE LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Macquarie raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.46.

Shares of NCLH opened at $30.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $29.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 2.87. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $9.24 and a 52 week high of $34.49.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 114.59% and a negative return on equity of 28.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -9.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Norwegian Cruise Line Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

