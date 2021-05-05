Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 448 Shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) by 44.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 54.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NET opened at $80.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -205.61 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.52 and a 200 day moving average of $74.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 8.61 and a current ratio of 8.61. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $95.77.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $125.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.22 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.16%. Equities research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.18, for a total value of $3,676,309.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $830,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,562,554.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,686 shares of company stock valued at $72,261,961 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

NET has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cloudflare from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Cloudflare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.94.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

