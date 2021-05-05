Parallel Advisors LLC Has $108,000 Stock Position in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) by 28.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,121 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,821 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,279,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $887,794,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,139,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,805,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,812,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Virginia Boulet sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.22, for a total value of $92,430.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 76,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,088,242.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Lumen Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumen Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Lumen Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.87.

NYSE:LUMN opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.47. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.12 billion. Lumen Technologies had a return on equity of 12.10% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.62%. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.76%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated services and solutions under CenturyLink name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

