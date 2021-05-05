Parallel Advisors LLC Has $114,000 Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 89 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $432,602,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $535,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $58,944,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,961,000 after purchasing an additional 210,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $31,197,000. 90.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Judy D. Olian sold 4,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.96, for a total value of $778,126.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,849,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Judy D. Olian sold 2,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $357,510.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,893 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,810. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UTHR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.57.

Shares of UTHR opened at $195.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 1-year low of $98.37 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $384.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.04 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 33.25%. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

